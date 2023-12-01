Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 620,360 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the previous session’s volume of 271,139 shares.The stock last traded at $15.96 and had previously closed at $15.07.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALPN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.73.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, insider James Paul Rickey sold 18,003 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $288,588.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 42.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALPN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 818.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 26.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

