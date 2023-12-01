Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 29th. B. Riley analyst J. Massocca anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alpine Income Property Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share.

Alpine Income Property Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of PINE stock opened at $16.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $224.00 million, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $20.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.32.

Alpine Income Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 215.69%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 60.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 19,161 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 16,344 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 773.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,587 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after acquiring an additional 118,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased commercial income properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

