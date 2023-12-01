Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Trading 11.1% Higher

Shares of Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Free Report) rose 11.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.16 and last traded at $11.13. Approximately 578,168 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,698,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

Several research firms have commented on AMAM. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ambrx Biopharma from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research began coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Ambrx Biopharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambrx Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.88.

In other news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 1,401,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $12,683,620.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 68,714,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,867,039.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ambrx Biopharma news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 1,401,505 shares of Ambrx Biopharma stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $12,683,620.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 68,714,590 shares in the company, valued at $621,867,039.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sonja Nelson sold 12,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $125,479.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,375.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,460,049 shares of company stock worth $28,763,117. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,230,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 358.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 63,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 49,828 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 2,349.4% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 477,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 458,061 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $3,220,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 681,233.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 20,437 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) and other engineered therapies to modulate the immune system. It focuses on portfolio of clinical and preclinical programs designed to optimize efficacy and safety in multiple cancer indications, including ARX517, its proprietary antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting the prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) and ARX788, its proprietary ADC targeting HER2.

