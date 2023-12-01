Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) EVP Howard A. Levine Sells 1,200 Shares

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) EVP Howard A. Levine sold 1,200 shares of Amerant Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $24,888.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,076 shares in the company, valued at $43,056.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Amerant Bancorp Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of AMTB stock opened at $20.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.79 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.03. The company has a market cap of $695.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.96.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.36 million. Research analysts forecast that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Amerant Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Amerant Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amerant Bancorp in the first quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 2,144.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 864.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 146.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 420.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

See Also

