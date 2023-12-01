American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.38.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AEL

American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance

AEL stock opened at $55.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.92. American Equity Investment Life has a 1-year low of $31.57 and a 1-year high of $55.52.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $266.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.09 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 26.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Equity Investment Life

In other news, Director Robert L. Howe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $270,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,282 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,753.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 76,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total value of $4,129,193.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,028,134 shares in the company, valued at $55,642,612.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert L. Howe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $270,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,753.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 542,051 shares of company stock valued at $29,282,539 in the last 90 days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 48.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 708,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,023,000 after purchasing an additional 230,465 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 15.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 422.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 28,664 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 40.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,397,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,981,000 after purchasing an additional 403,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 5,296.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,669,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,328 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Equity Investment Life

(Get Free Report)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.