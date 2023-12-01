American Express (NYSE:AXP) Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell Sells 21,008 Shares

American Express (NYSE:AXP) Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

American Express Trading Up 2.0 %

American Express stock opened at $170.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $124.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.42.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

