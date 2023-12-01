Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management US Inc.

APG Asset Management US Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,619,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,142 shares during the quarter. Americold Realty Trust makes up about 4.5% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 6.52% of Americold Realty Trust worth $569,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 155.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $34,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 57,700.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,100 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $256,802.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

Americold Realty Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

COLD traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.44. The company had a trading volume of 445,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,463. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.33. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.60, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.31 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

