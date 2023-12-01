Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 67,916 Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 67,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DBX. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in Dropbox by 30.6% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,777,000 after buying an additional 2,476,021 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Dropbox by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,645,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,925,000 after purchasing an additional 576,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Dropbox by 378.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,063,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,004 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Dropbox by 0.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,523,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,792,000 after purchasing an additional 27,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 6.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,245,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,050,000 after buying an additional 257,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Stock Performance

Shares of DBX opened at $28.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.86. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $28.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.66 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 101.75% and a net margin of 22.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $81,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 508,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,768,546.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $196,489.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 298,633 shares in the company, valued at $8,352,765.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $81,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 508,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,768,546.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,079 shares of company stock worth $908,035. 25.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DBX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Dropbox from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Dropbox from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

