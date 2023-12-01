Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 67,916 Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2023

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBXFree Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 67,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DBX. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in Dropbox by 30.6% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,777,000 after buying an additional 2,476,021 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Dropbox by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,645,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,925,000 after purchasing an additional 576,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Dropbox by 378.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,063,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,004 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Dropbox by 0.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,523,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,792,000 after purchasing an additional 27,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 6.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,245,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,050,000 after buying an additional 257,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Stock Performance

Shares of DBX opened at $28.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.86. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $28.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.49.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBXGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.66 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 101.75% and a net margin of 22.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $81,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 508,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,768,546.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $196,489.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 298,633 shares in the company, valued at $8,352,765.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $81,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 508,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,768,546.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,079 shares of company stock worth $908,035. 25.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DBX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Dropbox from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Dropbox from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DBX

About Dropbox

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.