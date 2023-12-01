Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RGEN. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Repligen by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Repligen during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $157.25 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $110.45 and a 1 year high of $200.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 77.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.68 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 17.29%. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christine Gebski sold 3,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.13, for a total value of $557,328.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,431.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RGEN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Repligen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.55.

Repligen Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Stories

