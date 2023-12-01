Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in AGCO by 99,144.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 315,085,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,408,508,000 after buying an additional 314,767,798 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in AGCO by 7,866.4% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,589,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544,052 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,187,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in AGCO by 2,102.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 725,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,684,000 after purchasing an additional 693,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,107,000. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $113.53 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $109.81 and a 1 year high of $145.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.20 and a 200 day moving average of $122.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.40.

AGCO Announces Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.70. AGCO had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $157.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

