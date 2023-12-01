Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $1.90 Million Stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,314 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the second quarter worth approximately $101,952,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,063,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 921,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,990,000 after acquiring an additional 257,084 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,399,000 after acquiring an additional 236,876 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Paylocity by 1,749.5% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 187,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,467,000 after acquiring an additional 177,571 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Paylocity

In other Paylocity news, SVP Joshua Scutt sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $241,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,073,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Paylocity news, SVP Joshua Scutt sold 1,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $241,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,073,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 3,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.26, for a total transaction of $730,858.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,318,053.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,574 shares of company stock worth $1,091,305 over the last three months. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paylocity Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $156.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.52. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $139.40 and a 12 month high of $235.00.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $317.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.58 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 11.70%. Analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PCTY shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on Paylocity from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $213.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Paylocity from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $249.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paylocity

Paylocity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.