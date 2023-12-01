Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $2.18 Million Stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Alcoa by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth about $435,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 8.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,089,000 after buying an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the first quarter worth about $242,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $26.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.16 and a 200-day moving average of $30.56. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $57.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AA has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on Alcoa from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Alcoa from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alcoa from $28.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.59.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AA

Alcoa Profile

(Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.