Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AGCO by 21.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AGCO in the first quarter worth $306,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AGCO by 118.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in AGCO by 10.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in AGCO by 3.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AGCO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AGCO from $157.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

AGCO Price Performance

AGCO stock opened at $113.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.78. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $109.81 and a one year high of $145.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.40.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 29.50%. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 7.54%.

AGCO Profile

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.