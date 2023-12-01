Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $246.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $195.29 and a 52 week high of $258.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 14.64%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

WTW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

