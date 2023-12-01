Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464,030 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in American Tower by 113,099.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,499,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,260,593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494,168 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $1,008,567,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after purchasing an additional 962,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of American Tower by 171.3% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,508,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,300,000 after buying an additional 952,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.60.

American Tower Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of AMT opened at $208.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.39 billion, a PE ratio of 136.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.09 and its 200 day moving average is $183.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 423.53%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.