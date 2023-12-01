Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 16,391 Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,391 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the first quarter worth $39,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,424,000,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of WOLF opened at $36.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 5.44. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.35 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.12.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.18. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WOLF. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Wolfspeed from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

