Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 166 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Novanta were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOVT. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Novanta in the second quarter worth about $2,698,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Novanta in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Novanta in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Novanta during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. 96.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total value of $480,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,556 shares in the company, valued at $21,876,271.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Trading Up 0.1 %

Novanta stock opened at $144.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.78 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.93 and a 200 day moving average of $157.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Novanta Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.20 and a 12-month high of $187.60.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $221.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.18 million. Novanta had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOVT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Novanta from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novanta in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Novanta Profile

(Free Report)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

