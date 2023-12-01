Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 1,788 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 47.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 370.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $15.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.12. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $13.86 and a 52-week high of $22.35.

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.57). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $333.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -172.22%.

HR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BTIG Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.22.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

