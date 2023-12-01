Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 186 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $136.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Masimo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Masimo from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $93.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.14. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.22 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.17 and a beta of 0.88.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $478.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

