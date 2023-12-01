Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 354 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Middleby by 339.3% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Middleby by 82.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after acquiring an additional 23,574 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Middleby by 0.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,409,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Middleby by 576.3% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 16,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 14,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandbar Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Middleby by 181.0% during the first quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP now owns 6,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middleby Price Performance

Shares of MIDD opened at $126.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.56. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.59 and a fifty-two week high of $162.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $980.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Middleby had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 11.28%. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

MIDD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Middleby from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of Middleby in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Middleby in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.00.

About Middleby

(Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

See Also

