Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 656 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDU. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in MDU Resources Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 59.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 393.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

MDU Resources Group Stock Up 1.2 %

MDU opened at $19.14 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day moving average is $20.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 6.35%. Research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

