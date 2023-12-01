Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stock Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWBC. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 87.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,563.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

East West Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

East West Bancorp stock opened at $62.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.83. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $80.98. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 33.62%. The company had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EWBC has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EWBC

About East West Bancorp

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.