Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stake Boosted by Sirios Capital Management L P

Sirios Capital Management L P grew its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,743 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises approximately 4.1% of Sirios Capital Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $23,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 106,932.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 532,163,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,670,846,000 after buying an additional 531,666,682 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $1,040,194,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 72.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,650,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,692,080,000 after buying an additional 5,748,969 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 360.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,144,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810,035 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 101,479.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,895 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $1.25 on Friday, hitting $182.13. The stock had a trading volume of 318,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,366,562. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $90.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.86. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $200.10.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.96.

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

