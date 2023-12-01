Analysts Set NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) PT at $6.24

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.24.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NWG shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered NatWest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays raised NatWest Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. HSBC lowered shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NWG

NatWest Group Stock Performance

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.29. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.88.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 10.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NatWest Group will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NatWest Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NatWest Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of NatWest Group by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 6,477,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,216 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,427,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,218,000 after acquiring an additional 260,708 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,114,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,816,000 after acquiring an additional 96,614 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NatWest Group by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,711,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NatWest Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 3,425,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,962,000 after acquiring an additional 84,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About NatWest Group

(Get Free Report

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.