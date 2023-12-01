Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $54.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Anavex Life Sciences’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company.

NASDAQ AVXL opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. Anavex Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $13.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.87 million, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.61.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,938,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,284,000 after purchasing an additional 201,318 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,577,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,222 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,105,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,373,000 after purchasing an additional 119,684 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 6.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,542,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,539,000 after acquiring an additional 89,422 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 309.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 833,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 630,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

