Andrew J. Quigg Sells 4,052 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Progressive stock opened at $164.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $96.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.73 and its 200 day moving average is $138.74. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $164.73.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Progressive from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

