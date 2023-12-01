Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Annovis Bio in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE ANVS opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.22. Annovis Bio has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $23.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.36.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.53). On average, analysts anticipate that Annovis Bio will post -5.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Annovis Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,847,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Annovis Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Annovis Bio by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Annovis Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Annovis Bio by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 34,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.

