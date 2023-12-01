APA Group (ASX:APA) Insider Acquires A$103,750.00 in Stock

APA Group (ASX:APA – Get Free Report) insider Nino Ficca bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$8.30 ($5.50) per share, for a total transaction of A$103,750.00 ($68,708.61).

APA Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 634.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 0.97.

APA Group Company Profile

APA Group engages in energy infrastructure business in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Energy Infrastructure, Asset Management, and Energy Investments. It operates natural gas pipelines, electricity interconnectors, gas fired power generation stations, and solar farms and wind farms, as well as gas storage, processing, and compression facilities.

