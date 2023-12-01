Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Short Interest Up 21.5% in November

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,800 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the October 31st total of 88,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Aperam Price Performance
OTCMKTS APMSF opened at $31.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.24. Aperam has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $31.22.
About Aperam
