APG Asset Management US Inc. Acquires 164,726 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,525,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,726 shares during the quarter. Boston Properties makes up 3.5% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned about 4.80% of Boston Properties worth $433,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 24,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,856,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,284 shares during the period. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 8,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares during the period. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Boston Properties

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $4,362,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $4,362,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $66,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,031.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Properties Price Performance

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of Boston Properties stock traded up $1.60 on Friday, reaching $58.53. 202,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,392. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.37 and its 200-day moving average is $58.28. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $46.18 and a one year high of $79.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 318.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BXP. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.87.

Boston Properties Profile

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Featured Articles

