APG Asset Management US Inc. Acquires 466,736 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 150.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 777,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 466,736 shares during the period. Welltower makes up 0.5% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.15% of Welltower worth $62,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 30.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Welltower stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.67. 399,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,444,848. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.62 and a 12-month high of $90.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.63, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.65). Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 508.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WELL. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Welltower from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.38.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

