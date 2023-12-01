APG Asset Management US Inc. Decreases Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

APG Asset Management US Inc. cut its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,416,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 365,980 shares during the period. Kilroy Realty comprises approximately 1.3% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 4.62% of Kilroy Realty worth $162,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.63. 267,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,976. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.96. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.80.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KRC shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $133,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,276.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kilroy Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the "company", "Kilroy") is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

