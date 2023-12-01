APG Asset Management US Inc. Decreases Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

APG Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 101,316 shares during the period. Sun Communities accounts for about 0.4% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Sun Communities worth $56,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 732.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SUI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.36.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

SUI traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $129.72. 133,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,974. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 70.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.73. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.74 and a twelve month high of $163.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

About Sun Communities

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.