APG Asset Management US Inc. Has $44.17 Million Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

APG Asset Management US Inc. lowered its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,197,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309,356 shares during the quarter. Healthpeak Properties comprises approximately 0.4% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.40% of Healthpeak Properties worth $44,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently commented on PEAK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.88.
Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 1.8 %
PEAK stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.63. 783,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,540,294. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average is $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $28.43.
Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $556.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.57 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.38%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 272.73%.
Healthpeak Properties Profile
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.
