APG Asset Management US Inc. cut its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,249,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Real Estate Equities makes up approximately 6.6% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned about 4.19% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $822,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 103,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $240,834.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,723,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,278,582.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARE. StockNews.com began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

NYSE ARE traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.97. The stock had a trading volume of 211,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,492. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.62 and its 200 day moving average is $111.07. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.73 and a twelve month high of $172.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.32, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 356.84%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.