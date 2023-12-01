APG Asset Management US Inc. Lowers Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

APG Asset Management US Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 504,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 92,292 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.27% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $33,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.17.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ELS traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.40. The stock had a trading volume of 88,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,074. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $74.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.80.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $388.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.88 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.447 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.29%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

(Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.