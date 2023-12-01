APG Asset Management US Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

APG Asset Management US Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,697,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Equity Residential accounts for 6.2% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned 3.09% of Equity Residential worth $771,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Equity Residential by 220.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 229.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Equity Residential by 41.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EQR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.68.

Equity Residential Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:EQR traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.35. 533,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,175. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $69.45.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 147.22%.

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

In related news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $184,016. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

