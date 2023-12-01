APG Asset Management US Inc. Makes New $15.11 Million Investment in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 492,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $15,113,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.20% of Omega Healthcare Investors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OHI shares. Bank of America raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.82.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OHI traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.93. 260,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,985,845. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $34.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 279.17%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.