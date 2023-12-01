APG Asset Management US Inc. Purchases 75,611 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,009,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,611 shares during the quarter. Public Storage comprises approximately 4.7% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned about 1.14% of Public Storage worth $586,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,888,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,102,808,000 after purchasing an additional 107,404 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 37.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,504,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,190,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,973 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,856,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,125,369,000 after purchasing an additional 114,079 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 63.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $670,512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSA. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.71.

NYSE:PSA traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $260.92. 171,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,772. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.18 and a one year high of $316.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.35.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 109.99%.

In other Public Storage news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,822,774.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,774.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

