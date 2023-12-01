APG Asset Management US Inc. Raises Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,259,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,818 shares during the quarter. Realty Income accounts for about 3.5% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 1.02% of Realty Income worth $434,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of O. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 385,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,063,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Realty Income by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 141,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after buying an additional 10,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE O traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $54.16. 1,172,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,696,985. The company has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.10. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $68.85.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dec 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.256 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 232.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on O shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.90.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

