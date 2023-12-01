APG Asset Management US Inc. Raises Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 38.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 619,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,198 shares during the quarter. AvalonBay Communities makes up about 0.9% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.44% of AvalonBay Communities worth $117,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 5,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 58,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after purchasing an additional 32,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVB traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.82. 102,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,100. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.07 and a fifty-two week high of $198.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.81.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.46%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $201.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Colliers Securities upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $197.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVB

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.