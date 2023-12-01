APG Asset Management US Inc. Raises Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,679,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,931 shares during the quarter. Extra Space Storage makes up about 3.2% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 1.98% of Extra Space Storage worth $398,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 182,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,233,000 after purchasing an additional 27,930 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1,255.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 392,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,312,000 after buying an additional 110,811 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 176,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,731,000 after buying an additional 13,690 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 230,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,544,000 after buying an additional 18,244 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.64.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of EXR stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.77. The company had a trading volume of 125,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,293. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.19 and a 12 month high of $170.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.07 and its 200 day moving average is $132.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 44.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $120,111.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $120,111.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Stories

