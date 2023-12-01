APG Asset Management US Inc. Sells 1,001 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

APG Asset Management US Inc. reduced its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,717,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. VICI Properties accounts for approximately 0.9% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of VICI Properties worth $116,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in VICI Properties by 51.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in VICI Properties by 62.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.45.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:VICI traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.06. The company had a trading volume of 912,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,542,804. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $35.07. The firm has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 69.46%.

VICI Properties Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.