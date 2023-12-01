APG Asset Management US Inc. Sells 207 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

APG Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 768,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. W. P. Carey comprises about 0.4% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of W. P. Carey worth $51,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 47,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 55.9% during the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the second quarter valued at about $3,716,000. Finally, Ossiam lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 134.8% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WPC shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JMP Securities downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

NYSE:WPC traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.86. 287,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,653. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.20. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.84. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.36 and a 12-month high of $85.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 117.58%.

W. P. Carey Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

