APG Asset Management US Inc. Sells 221 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

APG Asset Management US Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 820,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Simon Property Group makes up 0.8% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.25% of Simon Property Group worth $94,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPG. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.90.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Simon Property Group stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.45. The company had a trading volume of 275,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,093. The firm has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $133.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.33 and a 200 day moving average of $113.59.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In related news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,659.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Simon Property Group news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,659.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

