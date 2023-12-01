APG Asset Management US Inc. Sells 735 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

APG Asset Management US Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,235,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Invitation Homes makes up about 4.7% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 2.82% of Invitation Homes worth $592,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784,696 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,926,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,473,000 after acquiring an additional 492,707 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,127,108,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,553,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,252,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on INVH shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.09.

Shares of INVH stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.59. 481,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,924,420. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.49 and a 12-month high of $36.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $617.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.21 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 131.65%.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

