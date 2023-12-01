Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Insider James C. Zelter Sells 70,000 Shares of Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $6,359,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,660,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of APO stock opened at $92.00 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.16 and a 52-week high of $93.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.47.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 111.10% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.03 million. On average, analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer cut Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.82.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

