Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 872,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 334,359 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Apollo Global Management worth $67,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,055,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,154,919,000 after acquiring an additional 564,330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,505,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,360,000 after acquiring an additional 184,378 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,248,000 after acquiring an additional 672,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 78.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,830,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

APO traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $91.60. The company had a trading volume of 257,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,494. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.47. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.16 and a 1 year high of $93.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $51.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 111.10%. The company had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.03 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $6,359,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,660,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,723.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,670,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $6,359,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,660,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,500 shares of company stock worth $15,620,100 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

APO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.82.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

