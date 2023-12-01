Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lowered its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,290 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,965 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.80. 859,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,960,485. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $125.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.68 and a twelve month high of $157.76.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Redburn Atlantic raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.84.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMAT

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.