AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 354.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,912 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AptarGroup news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total value of $306,443.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,370.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

AptarGroup Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:ATR opened at $126.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.75. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.50 and a 1-year high of $133.79.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 25th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.95%.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

